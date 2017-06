A Glasgow woman is awarded for saving her neighbor's life during a fire.



Back on April 24th of this year, a fire broke out at 132 Adams Place Apartments. Paula Bragg heard her neighbor screaming for help and she ran into the smoky apartment and led the person to safety.



Because of her brave actions, on Wednesday, members of the Glasgow Fire Department presented Paula with a certificate and a Chief's Award Challenge coin for her unselfish act of helping a neighbor in need.