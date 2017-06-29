Travel Ban to Take Effect Tonight

Starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Thursday night, citizens from six mostly-Muslim countries will be kept from flying into the U.S. for the next 90 days, with few exceptions, while the U.S. reviews its' immigration policies.

Wednesday evening, the State Department issues guidelines clarifying who will be allowed in.

People with a close family member in the U.S., such as a parent, spouse, child, or sibling will still be allowed to travel here, as well as people with business in America. However, the business relationship must be formed in the ordinary course of business, not for evading the travel ban.

Journalists, students, employees, and lecturers with valid invitations or work contracts would also be allowed.

The Trump administration says the travel ban is necessary to keep Americans safe, but the Supreme Court will hear arguments this fall to determine if the ban is constitutional.