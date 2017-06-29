Airport Security Being Tightened to Counter Terrorism

The Department of Homeland Security is demanding airlines and airports worldwide tighten their security, so terrorists cannot smuggle bombs onto planes. Those changes would force more than 300,000 passengers per day to deal with new security measures and screening technology. Officials say the alternative would be to widen a ban on carry-on electronics that now affects eight countries in Africa and the Middle East.

DHS told airlines serving 280 airports in 105 countries that everywhere U.S. airliners depart, security must tighten or face a potential electronics ban. That means flyers coming into the United States should expect to see increased scrutiny, including K-9s and potential secondary screening - especially of laptops.

The new increased security burden will likely fall on airlines, and while the group representing U.S. carriers supports increased security, they also complain that this decision will inconvenience the travelling public.

DHS has called for improving detection equipment to combat the threat of hidden bombs within laptops. This month, the agency began testing high-definition 3D CT scanners for carry-on bags at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. That test program is expanding to Boston and likely other airports in the coming weeks.

Airlines say they will begin implementing the new measures within 21 days, even though the details on these new measures haven't been fully released. They do expect it to cause some delay for flyers.

