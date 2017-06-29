Two Confirmed Injuries in Murray State Explosion - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Two Confirmed Injuries in Murray State Explosion

Murray, KY -

We have an update on the Murray State University dorm explosion we reported earlier on our sister show, Soky Sunrise.
 
WNKY has learned there were two confirmed injuries. 26-year-old Dakota Fields, a school employee, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he remains in stable condition.
 
The second, unnamed injured person was treated at the scene and released.
 
Officials with the Calloway County Emergency Management say the cause may have been a gas leak at the dorm. However, Kentucky State Police are not ready to confirm the cause of the explosion at this time.
 

