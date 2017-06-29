Cave City Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Cave City Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Cave City, KY -

A Cave City man is in custody after police find multiple illegal drugs at his residence.

Around 2:30 on Tuesday the Barren River Drug Task Force responded to 302 Duke Street after officers told them of a strong marijuana odor in the residence. 

27-year-old Blake Lawler gave officers consent to search. Authorities recovered more than 11 grams of marijuana and other drugs, including crystal meth and suspected Ecstasy. 

Lawler is charged with possession of meth, marijuana, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Barren County Detention Center.

