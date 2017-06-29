Bowling Green Man Arrested on Burglary, Theft Charges in Edmonson County

A Bowling Green man is arrested in Edmonson County for burglary & theft. 34-year-old Aaron Miller is in the Hart County Jail, charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.



Miller allegedly broke into a home on Morgantown Road on Tuesday around 10:30 P.M. The homeowner called authorities when he found Miller on his front porch, who then took off walking on Morgantown Road. He was stopped by Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle, who found a Rolex watch, a checkbook, a loaded SKS rifle, and additional items belonging to the homeowner on Miller's person.



Miller is being held on a $5,000 bond.