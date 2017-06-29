Marquee Broadcasting Announces New Chief Operating Officer, WNKY GM

Marquee Broadcasting , Inc. announced that its acquisition of WNKY (Bowling Green DMA 181) will close Friday, June 30. Concurrent with the closing, former General Manager Linda Gray will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the group. General Sales Manager Julie Milam will be promoted to General Manager of WNKY to replace Ms. Gray.

"We are thrilled to be adding Linda to our corporate team. She will bring a wealth of industry experience to our growing group. Julie is an outstanding leader at WNKY and we are excited to promote her into a well-deserved leadership role in Bowling Green," said Patricia Lane, President of Marquee.

"Being part of growing a small broadcast group is a rare opportunity in today’s industry. I am excited about the challenge and share Marquee’s vision for the positive future of television in all its forms. ” added Linda Gray, a veteran of 36 years in the industry, including positions as General Manager at stations spanning Top-25 through small markets as well as group management.

“We have a dynamic team that has created value for our company and the viewers in South Central Kentucky. I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead for our station as we continue to build our news products and focus on local matters,” stated Julie Milam. Ms. Milam has been with WNKY for 9 years and prior to that owned a local retail business and worked for 12 years in the music industry in Nashville.

Marquee Broadcasting and its affiliates own full power TV stations in the following DMAs: Atlanta (WGTA); Denver (KREG); Salisbury (WMDT) and Bowling Green (WNKY); as well as low power stations in Dover, DE, Toledo, OH, Springfield, IL, and Salisbury, MD.