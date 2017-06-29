Glasgow PD to Share Gift with Those in Need - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow PD to Share Gift with Those in Need

Glasgow, KY -

The Glasgow Police Department is planning to return a kind favor after getting one themselves.

The “Quilting Friends of Glasgow”, a special interest club representing the Barren County Extension Homemakers, donated several homemade quilts to the officers Wednesday morning.

They are made from 600 yards of fabric that was donated anonymously.

Officers say they plan to give out the quilts to children who are facing traumatic situations, such as a being involved in a vehicle crash, or victims of domestic violence.

