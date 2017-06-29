Australian Catholic Cardinal Charged with Sexual Abuse - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Australian Catholic Cardinal Charged with Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:

Australia's most senior Catholic has reacted to the Australian Police's decision to charge him with multiple counts of "historical" sexual assault offenses... saying that he is "innocent".

Cardinal George Pell said early Thursday morning that he was looking forward to defending himself in court... And that he was granted leave by Pope Francis to clear his name after what he said was "relentless character assassination" by the media.

Cardinal Pell, the Pope's Chief Financial Adviser... Is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.