Australian Catholic Cardinal Charged with Sexual Abuse

Australia's most senior Catholic has reacted to the Australian Police's decision to charge him with multiple counts of "historical" sexual assault offenses... saying that he is "innocent".

Cardinal George Pell said early Thursday morning that he was looking forward to defending himself in court... And that he was granted leave by Pope Francis to clear his name after what he said was "relentless character assassination" by the media.

Cardinal Pell, the Pope's Chief Financial Adviser... Is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal.