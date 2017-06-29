Partial Travel Ban Should Take Effect Thursday Evening

The Trump Administration's travel restrictions blocking foreigners from six terrorist related countries will take effect today.

Two senior administration officials tell NBC News there is no specific timing for the so called travel ban to kick in.

The move comes after the Supreme Court temporarily upheld portions of the President's travel ban on Monday.

A senior administration official says that the ban likely won't go into effect until the evening.

The high court's ruling allowed President Donald Trump to place a 90-day ban on foreign travelers from six countries... Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

The supreme court has granted a full review of the travel ban and oral argument is set for October.