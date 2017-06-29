Wild Shootout With Police Caught on Multiple Cameras

The Maryland State's Attorney Office says Baltimore County Officers were justified in shooting an armed robbery suspect who was killed during a police shootout earlier this month.

The incident seriously injured an officer and a bystander.

According to MTA bus video, Blaine Robert Erb gets on a bus in Dundalk at 2:53 pm on June 7th.

Police say moments earlier he became a suspect in the armed robbery of two people in a nearby shopping center.

Just after that, two police officers stop the bus and get on to talk to Erb.

That's when Erb pulls a gun and fires a shot at an officer standing at the rear exit...

He then tells everyone to get off the bus.

Erb is then seen with two guns... standing in the rear exit... firing in all directions... this goes on for about a minute and a half... where he would stop and reload.

At one point... He walks to the front of the bus and fires some shots and police fire back.

Erb eventually makes a run for it, but meanwhile outside... A police body camera captures the tense moments.