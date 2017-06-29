Mother Files Lawsuit Against Law Enforcement Agencies - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Mother Files Lawsuit Against Law Enforcement Agencies

(WLEX) - The mother of a man shot by a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy in June of last year... Is suing the officer and others for their part in her son's death.

The law firm of Loevy & Loevy is representing Pearlie Sue Gambrel who is acting on behalf of the estate of her late son, Jessie Mills.

A press release from Gambrel's attorney said that Mills picked up his daughter from her guardian on that day in June.

That is when Deputy Mikey Ashurst and Knox County Constable Brandon Bolton responded to a call that Mills had improperly taken the child.

The press release also states that Mills relinquished control of the child after running out of gas and that Ashurst gave the child to her guardian who took her away from the scene.

The press release continues to say that Ashurst tasered Mills "more than necessary to subdue an unarmed man."

