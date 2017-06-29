Rowan County Resident Won’t Receive Government Aid After Floodin - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Rowan County Resident Won’t Receive Government Aid After Flooding

(WLEX) - Heavy rain flooded several areas of Rowan County last Friday, damaging a lot of property... But the county says the damage wasn't bad enough to call a state of emergency.

This means that many people are left dealing with the clean up on their own.
Neighbors say some homes looked like rivers over the weekend and now they're stuck with debris in their yard.

The flooding was so strong it moved large, heavy objects over long distances.

Because of how heavy some of the stuff is, they called the county for help... But due to the lack of the emergency declaration, officials can't help them.

Rowan County's Deputy Judge Executive says the reason a state of emergency wasn't declared is because a certain dollar amount worth of damage would have to be reached... And the storm didn't reach that amount.

