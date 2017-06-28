Free Senior Care Seminar Held for Vets

Over a dozen veterans, their spouses, and widows attended a free seminar at the Bowling Green VA Clinic Wednesday afternoon to learn about senior care giving services.

Home Instead Senior Care hosted the seminar to alert those in need of the Aid and Attendance Pension, which could possibly pay for in-home care giving services.

The pension allows veterans and widows to receive senior services such as bathing, dressing, housekeeping, and meal preparation.

You may qualify if you served 90 consecutive days with at least one day during a declared war or conflict, have less than $80,000 in assets, excluding housing and cars, and are not 100% disabled.

To find out, you can call the Veterans Care Coordination at (855) 380-4400 or your local senior care facilities to see if they approve of the pension.