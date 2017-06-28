Classic Album Reaches 50-Year Mark

When the album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” ushered in the "summer of love" in 1967, it was groundbreaking.

The album – and the musicians - experimented with radically-different sounds, instruments, and recording techniques as showcased at the Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, England.

They had a different look, too - opting for bright, bold military costumes on an iconic album cover considered one of rock-and-roll's best. But it wasn't the only choice. A rarely-seen alternative cover shows the Beatles in different poses.

Sergeant Pepper's was a vast departure from their days as the "Lads from Liverpool", but their childhoods - from Penny Lane to Strawberry Field - influenced their songwriting. As a boy, John Lennon would walk through those gates, which are on display in the museum for the first time ever.

Many call the album an "unsurpassed milestone", and 50 years on fans are still enjoying the show.

