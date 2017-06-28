Massive Cyber-Attack Hits Europe

Across Europe banks, hospitals, and airports, are trying to recover from yesterday's massive ransomware outbreak. Grocery stores were even affected, where many customers were left with no way to pay.

Tuesday's cyber-attack hit the Ukraine first, where government officials reported a serious intrusion of the power grid as well as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Radiation monitoring there had to be carried out manually.

The malicious data-scrambling software then jumped to Russia, and quickly went viral. It has affected U.S. companies such as drug maker Merck and food brands Oreo and Nabisco. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it is monitoring the ransomware attack.

Hackers used a program called "Petya" that locked computers and demanded a ransom of $300 in Bitcoins for users to get back their files.

Cybersecurity experts predict the attacks will grow, but people who patch their systems properly and keep them updated stand a much smaller chance of being affected.

