Healthcare Bill Battle Leaving Many Families Concerned

Ethan Chandra was born with 9 congenital heart defects and his organs in the wrong place. His first heart surgery was six days after he was born, and he's had four more surgeries and two heart catheterizations.

The Chandra family is covered by employer-provided health insurance, but Ethan's fight to get better gave his mother, Ali, perspective on the healthcare battle. She agrees that Obamacare may not be perfect, but it does require insurance companies to cover essential health benefits. This includes prescriptions, hospitalizations, and specialist visits.

She is concerned that the new proposed Senate bill will remove some benefits from a state's definition of "essential health benefits", so she tweeted her 2-year-old son's last hospital bill for open heart surgery and a 10-day stay. The bill's total was more than $230,000. Her insurance company negotiated and covered the majority of the bill, leaving the Chandras with just $500 to pay out-of-pocket.

After tweeting, Ali was surprised to find out how much their story resonated with others. Ethan will take medication for the rest of his life, and will probably require more procedures. Ali hopes lawmakers will improve healthcare and its' costs for all Americans and their families.