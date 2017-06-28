Vehicle Manufacturer Announces 2018 Model - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Vehicle Manufacturer Announces 2018 Model

Georgetown, KY -

The Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant in Georgetown, Ky, announced the launch of the 2018 model of its' best-selling Camry sedan today, with cutting-edge technology, safety, and fuel efficiency standards.
 
Toyota recently hired more than 700 people to support the launch, raising the number of team members to an all-time high of over 8,000. It is the largest Toyota plant in the world, having produced more than 11 million vehicles in its 31 years.
 
Earlier this year, Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment into the plant for improvements and other makeovers that will modernize and streamline the production process.

