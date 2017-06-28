Hunger Relief Organization Assists Bowling Green Families

450 needing families in the Bowling Green area received some delicious produce direct from local farmers, thanks to Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.

The last Wednesday of every month, the group travels to Lampkin Park to distribute two truckloads of food. Those involved say it’s all about making sure no one goes hungry, and it’s a simple process to sign up.

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland helps supply food pantries, shelters, and after-school programs with food to distribute to 42 counties in the Commonwealth. It’s also part of Feeding America, which does the same thing on a national scale.

The next event will be held the 3rd Wednesday in July, July 19th, due to the Southern Kentucky Fair’s arrival.