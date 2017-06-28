String of Vehicle Thefts in Logan County

Logan County Sheriff's deputies are investigating four stolen vehicle incidents within the past few days.



Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on Tuesday from Franklin in the Auburn area. A maroon long-bed pickup truck was also stolen on Tuesday from Wilson Avenue in Auburn; authorities are still looking for that vehicle.



An accident on Matlock Lane led deputies to recover a third stolen vehicle reported missing from Pleasant View Farms Monday on Highway 73.



The fourth stolen vehicle was recovered in Auburn on Sunset Drive Monday.



If you have any information on the missing maroon pickup truck, please call the Logan County Sheriff's Department at (270) 726-2244.

