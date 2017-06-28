Kitchen Guy - Kung Pao Spaghetti and Chicken Salad

For the salad:
4 medium boneless and skinless chicken breast halves
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
8 oz spaghetti, broken in half and cooked
12 oz cooked soybeans
12 small radishes, sliced
1 medium carrot, shredded
1 green onion, thinly sliced on the diagonal
2 cups baby spinach
fresh mint sprigs
2/3 cup roasted and salted peanuts
For the vinaigrette:
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup chicken broth
2 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp chopped mint leaves
1 tsp Sambal Olek (Thai chili garlic paste)
Sprinkle chicken with salt, five-spice power and pepper flakes. Place under broiler and cook for about 6 minutes per side or until fork tender. Cut chicken into strips and place in a small bowl.
In a large bowl, place spaghetti, soy beans, radishes, carrots, green onion, and spinach leaves.
Make the vinaigrette by placing all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and fully emulsified. Pour 2 Tbsp of the vinaigrette over the reserved chicken. Pour the remainder over the salad.
Arrange the chicken on top of the salad. Garnish with mint sprigs and chopped peanuts.
