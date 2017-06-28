Kitchen Guy - Kung Pao Spaghetti and Chicken Salad

For the salad:

4 medium boneless and skinless chicken breast halves

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

8 oz spaghetti, broken in half and cooked

12 oz cooked soybeans

12 small radishes, sliced

1 medium carrot, shredded

1 green onion, thinly sliced on the diagonal

2 cups baby spinach

fresh mint sprigs

2/3 cup roasted and salted peanuts

For the vinaigrette:

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup chicken broth

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp chopped mint leaves

1 tsp Sambal Olek (Thai chili garlic paste)

Sprinkle chicken with salt, five-spice power and pepper flakes. Place under broiler and cook for about 6 minutes per side or until fork tender. Cut chicken into strips and place in a small bowl.

In a large bowl, place spaghetti, soy beans, radishes, carrots, green onion, and spinach leaves.

Make the vinaigrette by placing all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and fully emulsified. Pour 2 Tbsp of the vinaigrette over the reserved chicken. Pour the remainder over the salad.

Arrange the chicken on top of the salad. Garnish with mint sprigs and chopped peanuts.