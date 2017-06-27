Local Probation Officer Saves Two from Fiery Crash

A local probation officer is being called a hero after rescuing two victims from a fiery truck crash. WNKY's Alissa Kendrick has the story.

"I'm here at the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office out of Franklin County where Officer Joshua Watts usually catches up on his paperwork, but on Monday afternoon on the way back from a court appearance in Edmonson County, his work title took a slight change...

At about 3:30, a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by James Allman of Glasgow and a 17-year-old female passenger were headed west on KY HWY 70 towards KY 259 when tragedy struck... Officer Watts witnessed it all go down.

"The truck coming onto the intersection, driving way too fast, and they attempted to make the turn and when they did, the truck flipped up on it's side and when it hit the curb, it flipped over on it's top and when it did it burst into flames."

Officer Watts pulled over immediately, saw an opening between the passenger window and guardrail...and you could call him a hero for what he did next.

"The younger lady in the car, she was restrained by the seat belt, but the seat belt had her caught and she couldn't get out of the truck and it was burning around them. So I got my knife out and cut the seat belt loose and pulled her out and got back into the window there, at the edge of the window, and grabbed the gentleman in the car--or the truck, and pulled him out and had to, uh, he was--he was on fire--his shirt and pants, and I rolled him on the ground some and tried get the fire out and eventually put it out with the sleeves on my jacket that I was wearing."

Allman was airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, and is now in the burn unit recovering from third degree burns. The juvenile passenger was transported by ambulance to the a medical center with severe burns on her legs.

As far as Officer Watts goes, he doesn't call himself a hero. He says he just did what had to be done.

"I wasn't going to sit there and watch people, uh, die. I mean I was afraid that when I got there they were already--the impact--I was afraid somebody was already dead... As far as me, I'm just, I'm just me. I don't really...no one tells you how to feel afterwards, so I'm just going on with everything that I've got to do."

Officer Watts says that he has not spoken to the victims or their families since the incident, but he's just hoping that they're recovering well in the hospital and thanks everyone else who was on the scene there to help."