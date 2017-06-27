Moose on the Loose in Colorado Mall - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Moose on the Loose in Colorado Mall

Posted: Updated:

A moose caused quite a stir in a Broomfield, Colorado mall on Monday morning. 
 
The moose wandered into the Flatirons Crossing mall area and settled down in a parking lot. The roads into the lot had to be closed before the moose was tranquilized and removed.
 
This is the same moose that was spotted on Father's Day in Arvada. Wildlife officials say this is the first time they have had a tagged moose come back into town.
 
Wildlife officials said the moose will be moved to South Park in central Colorado. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.