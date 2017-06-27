Moose on the Loose in Colorado Mall

A moose caused quite a stir in a Broomfield, Colorado mall on Monday morning.



The moose wandered into the Flatirons Crossing mall area and settled down in a parking lot. The roads into the lot had to be closed before the moose was tranquilized and removed.



This is the same moose that was spotted on Father's Day in Arvada. Wildlife officials say this is the first time they have had a tagged moose come back into town.



Wildlife officials said the moose will be moved to South Park in central Colorado.