Airlines Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Your face may soon be the only thing you need to board a flight. Some airlines are testing facial recognition technology with the federal government to ditch boarding passes.

This is a trial of facial recognition technology by U.S. Customs and JetBlue. The airline wants to see if it makes the boarding process faster.

The technology is supposed to be quick; it just snaps a photo, compares it to a government database of passport pictures, and if you're approved, you just board the plane.

Delta Senior Vice President Gareth Joyce tested a facial-recognition bag drop at Minneapolis' airport. Passengers will be able to check luggage without an employee verifying their identity. Joyce says, "You can literally go from curb to plane without having to interact with a human being if you so desire."

The airline is also testing facial-recognition at boarding gates in New York and Atlanta. But even as the technology speeds passengers through the airport, some fear it's moving too fast.

Jeramie Scott from the Electronic Privacy Information Center, worries about the use of personal identifiers that cannot change. He says, "Increasingly, as we consolidate biometric data into big databases and we use it more and more, those databases will become targets and the risk of data breach increases greatly."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports it is not using these devices to store photos of U.S. citizens, and insists privacy is a priority.

