Former MLB Player's Son Struck in Face by Baseball

Jason Lockhart broke his nose in what appears to have been a freak accident. He was struck in the face by a baseball while running to home plate.

That was on June 17th. Two days later, his nose began bleeding uncontrollably during a follow-up doctor's visit.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus says its's possible Lockhart was bleeding long before it was detected.

On June 20th, surgeons stitched a laceration inside Lockhart's nose, but he has since undergone several more procedures when the initial surgery failed to stop the bleeding.

His sister Sydney said that doctors decided to heavily sedate Jason and put him on life support, since even minimal movement can trigger more bleeding.

Sunday, surgeons blocked arteries in his nose suspected to be sources of the bleeding. His family was informed that no blood was coming from Lockhart's brain.

His father, Keith Lockhart, played for the Atlanta Braves from 1997 to 2002. He retired in 2003 and is now a scout for the Chicago Cubs.

Following his son's surgery Sunday, Keith tweeted, "We are all encouraged about today! #staystrongj"

Sydney Lockhart reports that there has been no additional bleeding since that procedure, and surgeons hope to confirm that with a procedure planned for today. She and her family have been amazed by the outpouring of love, and encourages people to continue praying for her brother.