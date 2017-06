The American Red Cross Donorama is going on today at Greenwood High School from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.



Their goal is to reach eighty donors. Organizers say this is their biggest summer event, but it’s important to come donate all times of the year.



You can visit Americanredcross.org for more information regarding locations, times, and tips for donating. Please do your part in saving a life today!