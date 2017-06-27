Tennessee Fugitive May Be Hiding in Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Tennessee Fugitive May Be Hiding in Kentucky

A Tennessee man wanted on a number of rape charges... Might be in Kentucky.

Ricky James Brock faces six counts of child rape and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

At one point, he was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top Ten Most Wanted List.

The 53-year-old was found in Laurel County, Kentucky in January 2016 and then extradited to Tennessee to answer to the charges.

Three months later, he posted a half-million dollar bond and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities are saying they believe he could be in the Richmond area in Madison County.

