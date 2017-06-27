Kentucky State Police Searching for Missing Inmate

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Muhlenberg County, Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 49-year-old Anthony Ray White escaped around 4:30 p.m. while he was being transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville.

White was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and getting in a brown Nissan Altima.

Troopers say he was serving a sentence at the facility for charges of theft, heroin trafficking, being a felon in possession of a gun, and multiple misdemeanor charges.

White is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 178 pounds, and having brown eyes.

If you have any knowledge to white's whereabouts, you're asked to call Kentucky State Police.