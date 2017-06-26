Glasgow Police Officer Graduates from FBI National Academy

Less than one-percent of law enforcement officers in the country are selected to train at the FBI National Academy, but one Glasgow police officer can now say he’s part of that category.

Lieutenant Jimmy Phelps graduated the FBI National Academy this month after a 10 week course in Quantico, Virginia, which he says focuses on building future leaders within an agency.

He was selected by the academy to attend after being nominated by fellow graduate and Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie, applying, and passing a blood test and background check. Glasgow Sherriff Kent Keen is also a FBI National Academy graduate.

Lieutenant Phelps says he was housed with nearly 250 officers from all over the country, where they took college undergraduate courses, and participated in strict physical fitness training and warm-ups throughout the week to prepare them for the final challenge—a 6.1 mile run and obstacle course called “The Yellow Brick Road”, which Phelps successfully completed and earned his yellow brick.

He says he’s bringing this new physical and mental strength back to the Glasgow Police Department,

“It helps build, it’s there to form and build future leaders of a department—command staff leaders, whether it’s chiefs, deputy chiefs—it’s put in place to better prepare you to lead your agency. I’m in a lot better shape than I was when I went there. I’m continuing to try and eat healthy and continuing my physical fitness.”

He says Chief Howie plans on sending more officers to the academy in order to gain the skill sets it will take to lead the department in the future.

