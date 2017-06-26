KY Lawyer Suspected of Fraud Flees US

A fugitive Kentucky lawyer at the center of a nearly $600,000,000 Social Security fraud case has fled the country using a fake passport. In addition, he appears to have gotten help from someone overseas with a job to help support himself.



Multiple media outlets are reporting that in an email exchange with the Lexington Herald Leader over the weekend, 56-year-old Eric Conn says he flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.



The paper said it tried to verify Conn's identity by asking him question that only he could answer, including his Social Security number, which it obtained from court documents, and details about one of his marriages. He answered correctly, the paper said.



Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge.

