KSP Investigating Horse Cave Stabbing Murder

Horse Cave, KY -

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing death of a Horse Cave man on Sunday. 
 
They responded to the scene of the incident around 2:30 AM Sunday morning, and found Aniceto Lopez, 23, with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was flown immediately to the University of Louisville Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.
 
Two men fled the scene when officers arrived. Police say they believe the two are injured and were involved in the incident. 
 
The investigation is ongoing. Police have made no arrests at this time. 
 

