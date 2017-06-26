Fuel Truck Explosion Kills Over 150 in Pakistan

A highway in Pakistan became the scene of a fiery disaster on Sunday. An oil tanker overturned and when people rushed to the scene to gather leaking fuel, the tanker burst into flames.

Dark smoke billowed into the air as the tanker and other vehicles burned.

At least 153 people are dead... many of them died at a hospital due to extensive burns.

Some of the 50 burn victims were taken to a hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

A senior rescue official said the death toll could rise further... With dozens still in critical condition.