Ohio Government Websites Hacked by ISIS

Several Ohio government websites were hacked with Pro-ISIS messages Sunday morning.

At least seven government websites displayed messages supporting ISIS and criticizing President Donald Trump.

Web addresses for state offices of corrections, Medicaid and casinos were among those hit by the hack.

Also affected, the webpages for the Ohio governor and first lady, John and Karen Kasich.

State officials say that no personal information has been compromised by the hack, but that all affected servers had to be taken off-line.

The messages posted by the hacker said in part: "You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."