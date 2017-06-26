Recycling Company Begins Relocation in Bowling Green

If you live in Warren County you may be taking your recyclables to a new facility come the next few years.

Southern Recycling President John Fellonneau says they have began the process of moving the facility from Clay Street to Louisville Road, where they own nearly 20 acres already.

The company will request the rezoning of more acres nearby at the Warren County Fiscal Court in the following months.

Fellonneau says the move is much needed, as they are processing about 20 times more recyclables than what the facility is intended to handle.

If the zoning request passes through the fiscal court, the move will begin in 2018.

It is yet to be determined what would happen to the Clay Street facility.