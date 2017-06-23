Zoo in California Welcomes Wild Bear and Cubs

The Oakland Zoo welcomed a female black bear and her three cubs last week, a month after the animals were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.



The mother bear was scheduled to be euthanized after she injured a home owner after breaking into a house.



But now the mother bear and her cubs are staying cool in style at the Oakland Zoo instead roasting in some Northern California wilderness.



The Zoo released video Thursday that showed the four quarantined bears getting a refreshing break from the oppressive heat by playing with ice at their enclosure. The three cubs especially enjoyed the cubed ice, occasionally eating a mouthful or two.



Ordinarily, public safety policy dictates that a black bear known to have attacked or injured a human is considered a public safety hazard and must be euthanized. It was determined that the cubs – which weighed approximately 12-15 pounds each — were not yet weaned from the mother bear.



CDFW decided to hold and monitor all four bears until the cubs were weaned, hoping the cubs could be rehabilitated and eventually returned to their natural habitat. As a known public safety threat, CDFW still planned to euthanize the mother bear per policy.



However as monitoring continued, CDFW staff determined that the bears were habituated to humans and not suitable candidates for release and began to search for an appropriate captive facility for the cubs.



When the Oakland Zoo requested to take the three cubs and the mother bear for their 56-acre California Trail exhibit that is part of a new expansion, CDFW decided not to euthanize.