Faulty Appliance Cause of London Blaze

British police are considering manslaughter charges over the deadly high-rise apartment building fire last week. Investigators revealed a faulty appliance started the blaze and both the building’s insulation and tiles FAILED safety tests.



Investigators say a faulty fridge freezer sparked the London apartment fire that killed at least 79 people …and they’ve ordered an immediate examination of the model.



Investigators also say the building’s insulation and tiles didn’t pass safety tests for combustibility. British authorities are aware of 11 buildings clad with the same materials.



The siding is known as aluminum composite material or ACM. It encases a polyethylene core that is flammable. Fire tests have shown extreme heat can melt the siding allowing fire to ignite the core, spreading flames quickly.



The material is banned in the U.S. and parts of Europe (except U.K.) on any building over 40 feet that firefighters cannot reach with ladders.



When she returned to the burnt-out building, residents booed Prime Minister May over the Government's handling of the blaze. She's called for a full review which could take weeks.



Police also say documents and materials had been seized from a number of organizations, as they decide whether to file criminal charges.