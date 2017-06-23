Conservative Senators See New Bill as DOA

The Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is in trouble after a group of conservative Senators say the plan doesn't go far enough in being fiscally conservative. But some moderate Republicans worry it goes too far.



Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and three other GOP senators say the newly released Senate health care plan is dead on arrival, unless they see some major changes such as fewer government subsidies designed to make health insurance more affordable.



President Donald Trump will help lead talks to get the reluctant Republicans on board, but the problem facing GOP leaders is that any changes that moves the bill further to the right has the potential to alienate moderate Republicans.



Maine Senator Susan Collins and some others are worried about the bill rolling back Obamacare’s expansion of Medicare...and putting limits on federal funding of the program.



Majority leader Mitch McConnell insists he wants a vote before the Fourth of July recess, leaving GOP leaders one week to win over more votes.