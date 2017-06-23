Louisville PD Arrest Suspected Cop Shooter - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville PD Arrest Suspected Cop Shooter

The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a police officer Wednesday night. 24-year-old Dimitri Harris was taken into custody Thursday in the same area as Wednesday night's shooting. 
 
Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. that night to a call from the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive after residents reported a suspicious man trying to get in several doors. When officers arrived, they found a man who fit the callers' description. Police turned on a spotlight and ordered him to stop, but he ran around a corner. As officers chased him, they were met with gunfire.
 
Officer Brad Shouse was taken to University Hospital for treatment, and is expected to make a full recovery. 
 
Neighbors said they were relieved to hear of the arrest. They also reported that the suspect and his girlfriend has only lived in the area for a few months.
 

