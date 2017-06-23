Woman Arrested on Meth Possession in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY New

Woman Arrested on Meth Possession in Bowling Green

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

42-year-old Kristi Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence following a welfare check on Tuesday.
 
Bowling Green Police responded to a welfare check in the parking lot of Safelite Auto Glass on Scottsville Road. Once on scene, police located Davis in her car.
 
She appeared to be disoriented and told police she had no illegal drugs on her, then pulled out a piece of paper from her pocket. Crystal meth then fell to the ground.
 
Davis is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.