Woman Arrested on Meth Possession in Bowling Green

42-year-old Kristi Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence following a welfare check on Tuesday.



Bowling Green Police responded to a welfare check in the parking lot of Safelite Auto Glass on Scottsville Road. Once on scene, police located Davis in her car.



She appeared to be disoriented and told police she had no illegal drugs on her, then pulled out a piece of paper from her pocket. Crystal meth then fell to the ground.



Davis is in the Warren County Regional Jail.