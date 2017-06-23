Dogs of the South Compete for Championship in Bowling Green

Dog owners from all over the South and their four legged friends are in Bowling Green this weekend for a three day agility trial.

The RuFF Agility of Kentucky is taking place at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center from 8 am this morning to 5 pm on Sunday, where all the points in the pup’s qualifying trial run’s will go towards their scores at championships this October in Ohio.

Piper Hays of Southern Indiana has been involved in dog competitions since 2001 with Trudy being dog number six.

She says it’s not about getting the ribbon or her dog getting recognition at the end, but purely getting to spend time with your fluffy friend and seeing them grow into their full potential.

“You have to figure out what motivates the dog, whether it’s playing with toys, verbal—I mean obviously verbal praise, petting on them, rubbing of them, food—most dogs are food motivated. So, you just have to figure out what works for you and your dog. Always, always, always make it happy, it always needs to be fun and it’s the handlers job to make it fun.”