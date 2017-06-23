I am Vengeance...I am the Night...I am Batman...Cop - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

I am Vengeance...I am the Night...I am Batman...Cop

Fort Worth, Texas -

The picture in this article is that of Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole making an arrest dressed as Batman.

Cole posted the pictures on his Facebook.

In the post he says he stopped the alleged shoplifter in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart.

Cole escorted the suspected shoplifter back to the store, where he was given a citation by a uniformed officer.

Cole regularly dresses as superheroes to do charity work across the country including visiting children in the hospital.

That day he was hosting a kids safety day at the store as The Dark Knight.

Cole says the suspected shoplifter was carrying DVD’s he had not paid for.... And one of the movies...? "Lego Batman!”

