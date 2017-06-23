Pig Wrestling: Good Fun or Abuse? - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY New

Pig Wrestling: Good Fun or Abuse?

Posted: Updated:
Harrison County, Indiana -

Summertime means it's time for county fairs across the country... The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway... But not without some controversy.

Pig wrestling, a relatively new event at the fair, is raising questions about animal abuse.

Some say it's a fun spectator sport while others say it's animal cruelty.

Ray Wilson, one of the protesters, filed a complaint and even a lawsuit, but both were dismissed. Others says it's just fair fun.

The fair doesn't plan to stop the event anytime soon.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.