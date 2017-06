Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it caused plenty of damage since it made landfall Thursday morning.

The storm is linked to at least one tornado as well as flooding and power outages as it moved inland.

Authorities say the suspected tornado near Birmingham, Alabama, has crumpled businesses and injured one person in the western suburb of Fairfield.

A liquor store and a fast-food restaurant were among the damaged businesses in that community.