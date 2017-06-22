SoKY Groups Bring Awareness to Gun Violence Prevention - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

SoKY Groups Bring Awareness to Gun Violence Prevention

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Dozens gathered at Parker-Bennett Community Center Thursday evening for a gun violence prevention and awareness night.

In honor of it being national Gun Violence Prevention Month, Black Lives Matter Bowling Green teamed up with Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety to remember those who lost their lives or are survivors.  

The event welcomed victims of gun violence from across the country to share their stories and educate the public on gun laws and safety.

The night also featured a special vigil for attendees to leave the names of those who lost their lives at the hands of a shooter.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.