SoKY Groups Bring Awareness to Gun Violence Prevention

Dozens gathered at Parker-Bennett Community Center Thursday evening for a gun violence prevention and awareness night.

In honor of it being national Gun Violence Prevention Month, Black Lives Matter Bowling Green teamed up with Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety to remember those who lost their lives or are survivors.

The event welcomed victims of gun violence from across the country to share their stories and educate the public on gun laws and safety.

The night also featured a special vigil for attendees to leave the names of those who lost their lives at the hands of a shooter.