BGFD Stresses Safety This Holiday Season

Fourth of July is just around the corner and that means the firework business is seeing its annual boom.

Not even a dreary day can keep the firework booths from shutting down or from the fireworks going up on the fourth. It’s a time to celebrate with our friends and family, but just remember, what seems like a good time can turn into a tragedy in just an instant.

James McGranahan, a firework salesman off Scottsville Rd. knows that all too well, "When they tilt over and they shoot out that projector and it comes right at you—you know, you have no control over it. Once you light them, you have no control over them.”

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 230 people on average visit the ER for firework related injuries in July and in their 2014 report, incidents involving them claimed 9 lives—with 2 of the victims not even being the users.

Marlee Boenig, Public Information Office for The Bowling Green Fire Department says, if you choose to shoot off your own fireworks it’s critical that it’s on a flat, level surface and you have a water source nearby in case of emergency, but also don’t forget to check your surroundings, “Clear out the area of anything that combustible or flammable—dry leaves, grass, any kind of buildings you don’t want to be close to. You want to make sure that that area is very clear and then keep the dogs away and the kids back, and make sure you wear some eye protection,”

The dangers of all the products you buy—the power of even the tiniest firework may surprise you, "You tell kids all your life to stay away from fire and then we light a sparkler and let the child play with it. Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees—that can even melt some metals.”

Remembering these safety tips on the fourth could mean the difference between hanging out for the big show or rushing to the ER.

