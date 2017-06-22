Road Rage Incident in CA Capture on Video - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Road Rage Incident in CA Capture on Video

A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash... Sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 freeway near Santa Clarita.

The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist.

The man in the truck was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials were looking for the biker and said they are investigating the crash as a road rage incident and a possible hit and run.

