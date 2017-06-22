Warren County Prepares for Cindy

Here in South Central Kentucky... Emergency management workers are urging residents to take precautions as Cindy makes her path through the area.

Warren County emergency management officials say flooding and flash flooding is imminent today and tomorrow.... And flooding is the leading cause of death in Kentucky.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected... Up to four inches in some areas... Officials say to stay safe... It's best to not travel in these weather conditions and to not drive through any standing water.