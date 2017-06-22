Warren County Prepares for Cindy - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Warren County Prepares for Cindy

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Here in South Central Kentucky... Emergency management workers are urging residents to take precautions as Cindy makes her path through the area.

Warren County emergency management officials say flooding and flash flooding is imminent today and tomorrow.... And flooding is the leading cause of death in Kentucky.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected... Up to four inches in some areas...  Officials say to stay safe... It's best to not travel in these weather conditions and to not drive through any standing water.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.