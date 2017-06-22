Warren County Health Department Combating Zika - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Health Department Combating Zika

Bowling Green, KY -

Zika virus testing is being done right here in Warren County.

Workers with the Barren River District health department are setting traps daily in Bowling Green and in Mammoth Cave National Park.

They chose those settings because one is urban and one is rural, but both have a lot of people.

Workers put the two traps out in the afternoon, collect the mosquitoes the next morning and then send them to Hopkinsville for testing at a lab.

The testing will go until August 21st.. so far no mosquitoes have tested positive for the Zika virus.

