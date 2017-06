Another former WKU football standout has signed an NFL contract.

According to spottrac.com, Taywan Taylor has signed a 4 year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The contract is worth just over 3.6 million dollars with just under a million of it guaranteed.

Taylor racked up 253 catches for over four thousand yards and 41 touchdowns during his time on the hill.

The Titans drafted Taylor in the third round earlier this year.