Warren Co. Health Department Seeing Success in Needle Exchange Program

Since the Anonymous Needle Exchange and Harm Reduction program began at the Warren County Health Department in August of 2016, it has served over 100 people and taken in 3,000 dirty needles.

Dennis Chaney, director of the district’s health department says the intent of program is to get the dirty needles out of the community and encourage users at risk for diseases to not share needles by providing them with clean ones,

“We’ve had over 100 different visits over the course of time since August, the folks coming in and using the program. We’ve had over 3,600 dirty needles turned in and then we’ve provided over 4,100 clean needles back to those folks who are using,” as well as offering convenient testing for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and providing outreach services for rehabilitation and counseling, “It’s really just about developing a relationship with those individuals—being very respectful, and very trustworthy relationship that they feel comfortable.”

He says some of their initial community feedback was that they were just putting drug paraphernalia into the hands of users, but when you think about the risk of being stuck with a used needle in our parks and elsewhere, it’s really a win-win for the safety of the public and those battling addiction, "Anytime that we can educate ourselves as individuals and as a community about what the consequences of those things are, then overtime when we work together as a community we’re going to improve our overall health status.”

Chaney says that the program has been a success—helping at least 3 people get off drugs or slow down their use.